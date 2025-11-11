Analysts Set CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Target Price at $82.55

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 target price on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus set a $76.00 price target on CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

CAVA Group stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $292.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.88 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 123.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 271.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 1,846,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 73,871 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,952,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

