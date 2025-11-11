Fluent (FLNT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter. Fluent had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 97.82%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

