Brookfield (BN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (NYSE:BNGet Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Brookfield to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

BN stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.67 to $55.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.67 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $54.67 target price on Brookfield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 42.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 103,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

