iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $13,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 679.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after acquiring an additional 59,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.