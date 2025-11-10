Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 7,381 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 575.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 641.0% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $405,874,000 after acquiring an additional 86,215 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,989.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $569.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $592.54 and its 200-day moving average is $545.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

