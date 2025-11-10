Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $330.09 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.59. The stock has a market cap of $550.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

