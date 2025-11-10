Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,565,000. International Business Machines comprises 0.7% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Whelan Financial grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $306.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.19. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.07 and a 52-week high of $319.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

