Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Releases Earnings Results

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sharp had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.61%.
Sharp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SHCAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829. Sharp has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Sharp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sharp
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- An Earnings Win With a Stock Slump: What’s Happening With D-Wave?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength as Markets Pull Back
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- 5 Defensive Consumer Plays to Watch If Markets Keep Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.