TD Cowen Cuts Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target to $35.00

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Cowen from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.19% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASTH. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Astrana Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.
Astrana Health Trading Down 9.3%
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Astrana Health had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrana Health
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Astrana Health by 211.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 237,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 161,580 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the first quarter worth $332,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astrana Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.
About Astrana Health
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
