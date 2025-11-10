Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$38.76 and last traded at C$38.72, with a volume of 11016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.21.

ALS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.79.

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

