Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 7,837 shares.The stock last traded at $6.34 and had previously closed at $6.2125.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRTBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wartsila currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Wartsila alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wartsila

Wartsila Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Wartsila had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wartsila will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wartsila Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0231 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Wartsila’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

About Wartsila

(Get Free Report)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wartsila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wartsila and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.