Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Emergent Biosolutions Trading Up 8.3%

EBS traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 1,286,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.06. Emergent Biosolutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent Biosolutions

In other news, Director Donald W. Degolyer sold 7,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $67,850.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 137,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,750.35. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Coleen Glessner sold 30,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $306,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,190. The trade was a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock valued at $436,783. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 313.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 833,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 631,794 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 198.9% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 627,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 417,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 22.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Articles

