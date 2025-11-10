Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 42050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Up 25.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$35.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company generating revenue from Oil and natural gas. The company’s operations are primarily focused on the Princess and Michichi areas in Southern Alberta targeting the Ellerslie, Lithic Glauconite and Banff formations, along with an established and proven waterflood project at its Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

