Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 24,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 20,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Hong Kong & China Gas Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Hong Kong & China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong & China Gas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0123 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 411.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hong Kong & China Gas

Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas Co. ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Free Report ) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.