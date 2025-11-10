Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 24,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 20,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
Hong Kong & China Gas Trading Up 0.2%
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Hong Kong & China Gas Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0123 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 411.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hong Kong & China Gas
Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.
