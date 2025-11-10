Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 22.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) rose 22.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 45,202,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 26,924,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVTS. CJS Securities lowered Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 220.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,670,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,598,587.44. The trade was a 21.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $1,017,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,411,790.08. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,801,909 shares of company stock worth $17,113,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

