Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aecon Group (AEGXF)

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS: AEGXF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2025 – Aecon Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

10/31/2025 – Aecon Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

10/31/2025 – Aecon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

10/31/2025 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2025 – Aecon Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.