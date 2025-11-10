Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 556000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.73.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.
