Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01, with a volume of 240523281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Mirriad Advertising Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirriad Advertising plc will post -5.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

