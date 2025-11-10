Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Evaxion A/S (EVAX)

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/30/2025 – Evaxion A/S is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Evaxion A/S was upgraded by analysts at Jones Trading to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/20/2025 – Evaxion A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Evaxion A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Evaxion A/S had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Evaxion A/S had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Evaxion A/S had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

