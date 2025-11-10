Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.20%.
KLTR remained flat at $1.47 on Monday. 335,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,038. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $227.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
In other news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 18,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $28,241.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,423,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,233.60. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.
KLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Kaltura from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).
