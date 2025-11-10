Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.20%.

Kaltura Stock Performance

KLTR remained flat at $1.47 on Monday. 335,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,038. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $227.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 18,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $28,241.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,423,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,233.60. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kaltura by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 276.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kaltura by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 31,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Kaltura from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

