Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,054,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 347,363 shares.The stock last traded at $3.7450 and had previously closed at $3.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Treasury Wine Estates presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Up 2.7%

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a yield of 426.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.04.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

