National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.95 and last traded at $112.95, with a volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research lowered National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.8531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 313.0%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.79%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

