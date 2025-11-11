Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/10/2025 – Arista Networks was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2025 – Arista Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $179.00.

11/5/2025 – Arista Networks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $143.00.

11/5/2025 – Arista Networks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Arista Networks had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/10/2025 – Arista Networks was given a new $171.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Arista Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Arista Networks had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/25/2025 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Melius Research from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $136.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Arista Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/12/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $151.00 to $179.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2025 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.