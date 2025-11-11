Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) and Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Head to Head Survey

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) and Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Barings Participation Investors and Affiliated Managers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A Affiliated Managers Group 21.79% 16.11% 7.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barings Participation Investors and Affiliated Managers Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Affiliated Managers Group $2.04 billion 3.62 $511.60 million $16.79 15.49

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Barings Participation Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Barings Participation Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Barings Participation Investors has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Barings Participation Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Barings Participation Investors and Affiliated Managers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Participation Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group 0 1 8 0 2.89

Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus target price of $278.57, suggesting a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than Barings Participation Investors.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Barings Participation Investors on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. High Yield Index, and Lehman Brothers Intermediate U.S. Credit Index. The fund was formerly known as Babson Capital Participation Investors. Barings Participation Investors was formed on April 7, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail, high net worth and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. was formed in 1993 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida with additional offices in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts; Stamford, Connecticut; London, United Kingdom; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan, Zurich, Switzerland and Delaware.

