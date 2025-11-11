Head-To-Head Contrast: Vine Hill Capital Investment (VCIC) versus Its Competitors

Vine Hill Capital Investment (NASDAQ:VCIC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vine Hill Capital Investment to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vine Hill Capital Investment and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vine Hill Capital Investment N/A $2.28 million 92.25 Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors $41.00 million -$18.54 million 92.85

Analyst Ratings

Vine Hill Capital Investment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vine Hill Capital Investment. Vine Hill Capital Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vine Hill Capital Investment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vine Hill Capital Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors 217 264 217 3 2.01

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 63.96%. Given Vine Hill Capital Investment’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vine Hill Capital Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Vine Hill Capital Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vine Hill Capital Investment N/A N/A N/A Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

Vine Hill Capital Investment peers beat Vine Hill Capital Investment on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Company Profile

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

