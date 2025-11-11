Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Insider Sells $3,413,850.24 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) insider Gerald Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. This represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $5.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $450.23. The company had a trading volume of 700,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,224. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $469.43.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.