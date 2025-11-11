Timothy Jahnke Sells 7,461 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Jahnke sold 7,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $354,397.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE ZWS traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 430,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.62 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 36.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 39.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $53.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

