Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Announces Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($3.59), Zacks reports. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.93% and a negative net margin of 828.22%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

TNXP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.84. 498,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNXP has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 113,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $104,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

