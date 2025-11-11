Jana Partners Management, Lp Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $75,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,966,675 shares in the company, valued at $374,735,628.75. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jana Partners Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 797,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $52,139,740.00.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

MRCY stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.65. 536,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $71.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 145.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 76,549 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 76,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 51,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

