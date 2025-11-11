Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $226.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million.

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 196,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,136. The firm has a market cap of $293.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

