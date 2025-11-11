Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Chegg had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. Chegg updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Chegg Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. 2,241,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,167. Chegg has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chegg by 158.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,756,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,305,872 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 95.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,640 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 424,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Chegg by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 112,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

