Richard Alexander Collins Sells 3,948 Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $217,811.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,128.98. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,862,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $109.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

