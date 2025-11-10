Anpario (LON:ANP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 527.80 and last traded at GBX 512.70, with a volume of 45466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Anpario from GBX 500 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 550.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 478.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 438.88. The company has a market cap of £86.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anpario had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anpario plc will post 23.5757801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

