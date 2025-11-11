Financial Comparison: Cenntro (CENN) & Its Peers

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTO – DOMESTIC” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cenntro to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Cenntro has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro’s peers have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenntro and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $31.30 million -$44.87 million -0.25 Cenntro Competitors $23.89 billion $510.60 million 14.84

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cenntro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro. Cenntro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

50.6% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Cenntro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cenntro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cenntro Competitors 859 2306 2602 133 2.34

As a group, “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies have a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Cenntro’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cenntro has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -139.15% -39.26% -23.58% Cenntro Competitors -118.88% -41.13% -21.64%

Summary

Cenntro peers beat Cenntro on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

