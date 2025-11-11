Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the gold and copper producer on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a 16.7% increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Barrick Mining has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Barrick Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrick Mining to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 5.6%

B stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.94. 25,458,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,065,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21. Barrick Mining has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Barrick Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Mining will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

