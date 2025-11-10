Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 628848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATAT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Atour Lifestyle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATAT

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 45.66%. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 322.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.