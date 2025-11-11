Ravit Barniv Sells 1,753 Shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director Ravit Barniv sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $197,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $114.47. 689,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $115.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $249.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,518,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $941,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

