Insider Selling: Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) CTO Sells $3,362,500.00 in Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,956,669 shares in the company, valued at $39,767,198.05. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mina Rezk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, November 5th, Mina Rezk sold 26,468 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $361,023.52.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ AEVA traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $13.60. 3,022,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,899. The company has a market cap of $766.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aeva Technologies ( NASDAQ:AEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 753.07% and a negative net margin of 1,031.15%. On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEVA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aeva Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.