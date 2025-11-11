Reviewing SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) and SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of SPX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of SPX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

GigaCloud Technology has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPX Technologies has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 3 1 1 2.60 SPX Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.93%. SPX Technologies has a consensus price target of $205.22, indicating a potential downside of 8.77%. Given SPX Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SPX Technologies is more favorable than GigaCloud Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and SPX Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $1.16 billion 1.10 $125.81 million $3.34 10.11 SPX Technologies $2.16 billion 5.19 $200.50 million $4.67 48.17

SPX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology. GigaCloud Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPX Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and SPX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology 10.62% 30.43% 11.89% SPX Technologies 10.27% 19.59% 9.36%

Summary

SPX Technologies beats GigaCloud Technology on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc. supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. It offers its products under the Marley, Recold, SGS, Cincinnati Fan, TAMCO, Ingénia, Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, Williamson-Thermoflo, INDEECO, Heatrex, AccuTherm, Brasch, Spectrum, BannerDay PipeHeating, and Solar Products brands. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, inspection and rehabilitation equipment, and robotic systems under the Radiodetection, Pearpoint, Schonstedt, Dielectric, Riser Bond, Cues, ULC Robotics, and Sensors & Software brands; transportation systems under the Genfare brand; communication technologies products under the TCI and ECS brands; and obstruction lighting products under the Flash Technology, ITL, Sabik Marine, Sealite, and Avlite brands. The company markets its products through independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers, as well as direct to customers. The company was formerly known as SPX Corporation and changed its name to SPX Technologies, Inc. in August 2022. SPX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

