Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Insider Sells $41,348.48 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Woelfel sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $41,348.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,731.88. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jessica Woelfel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Jessica Woelfel sold 721 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $82,915.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Jessica Woelfel sold 5,611 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $531,922.80.

On Friday, August 22nd, Jessica Woelfel sold 692 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $65,442.44.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,244. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $115.72.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $249.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.03 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.49%.Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

