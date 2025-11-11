Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Up 41.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) traded up 41.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 385,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 156,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wealth Minerals Stock Up 41.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 15.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

