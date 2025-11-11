Juan Delgado-Moreira Acquires 8,000 Shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,314,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,338,166.45. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $130.35. 527,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average is $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a one year low of $111.98 and a one year high of $203.72.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%.The firm had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $225,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 116.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
