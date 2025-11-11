Juan Delgado-Moreira Acquires 8,000 Shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,314,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,338,166.45. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $130.35. 527,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average is $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a one year low of $111.98 and a one year high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%.The firm had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $225,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 116.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

