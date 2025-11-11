iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 18% – Here’s What Happened

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 190,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 434% from the average daily volume of 35,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

