Blain Tiffany Sells 8,656 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) EVP Blain Tiffany sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $812,971.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,748. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of KALU traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.29. 152,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.48. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

