Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Up 16.2% – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) rose 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418.80 and last traded at GBX 411.60. Approximately 5,069,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 2,034,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceres Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.11. The company has a market capitalization of £795.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceres Power last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel cells for power generation.

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

