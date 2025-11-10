Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.80 and last traded at GBX 7.72, with a volume of 17710271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.48.

The firm has a market cap of £30.13 million, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.50.

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

