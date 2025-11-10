Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Stock Price Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.15 and last traded at $88.11. 302,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 433,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.09.
Howard Hughes Stock Up 11.3%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.26.
About Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Howard Hughes
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- An Earnings Win With a Stock Slump: What’s Happening With D-Wave?
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.