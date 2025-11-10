Sernova (TSE:SVA) Stock Price Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) fell 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 135,479 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 123,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Sernova Stock Down 6.7%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.40, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 18.11.

Sernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sernova Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing regenerative medicine therapeutics combining its Cell Pouch with human donor cells or stem cells to create a bio-hybrid organ. A bio-hybrid organ refers to a medical device designed to be implanted into the human body, where it integrates with existing living tissue to replicate or enhance the function of a natural organ, essentially aiming to restore normal organ function by combining living cells with non-living materials to mimic the properties of the original organ and seamlessly interact with surrounding tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.