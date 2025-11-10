Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 3,831,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 848% from the average session volume of 404,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Falcon Gold

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.