Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNDK. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sandisk from $50.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $96.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $55.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK traded up $28.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,559,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,214. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sandisk has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $270.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -461.98.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,388,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,815,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,265,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $60,415,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $45,206,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

